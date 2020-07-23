Indiana: Record 954 new COVID-19 cases; 17 more deaths

A one-day record 954 additional Hoosiers were confirmed to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing on Wednesday, bringing to 59,602 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

The previous high of 946 cases was confirmed April 26, the state health department said on its website.

A total of 2,683 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day, the state health department said. It said another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, 36% of intensive-care-unit beds and 82% of ventilators were available, the state health department said. To date, 666,283 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 654,413 Wednesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.