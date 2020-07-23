Verbatim: Fort Wayne UNITED/City Life Facebook event

Mayor Tom Henry's Office issued the following news release:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Fort Wayne UNITED in partnership with City Life will host another virtual forum tonight at 7:30 p.m. In this week's forum, Sweetwater Founder and CEO Chuck Surack, President of Kelley Automotive Group Tom Kelley and Chairman & President of Brotherhood Mutual Mark Robison, will discuss how they have been personally impacted by COVID-19 and what initiatives they've begun to strengthen our community during this crisis.

Visit Facebook.com/FortWayneUNITED to view the forum in real time or after the live event.

Fort Wayne UNITED is a Mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother's Keeper, under one umbrella. It is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys. By bringing together a group of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative will educate, inform and engage the community in an effort to make positive change one neighborhood at a time.

Fort Wayne UNITED's vision is for every black male in Fort Wayne to be respected and valued with an opportunity to reach their full potential. The mission is to advocate for and implement policies, practices and procedures to ensure equity and opportunity for black fathers, brothers and sons at home, work, school, and the community through collaborative efforts.

City Life is an effective ministry model to impact the lives of urban youth, their families and the communities that they live in. The City Life model provides a strategic and holistic way to pursue every young person in urban neighborhoods in Fort Wayne.

City Life's vision is to empower and equip young people to become indigenous leaders who live and lead in their neighborhoods.