DownEast Outfitters mattress recall

DownEast Outfitters is recalling about 1,600 Mattress-on-the-Go folding mattresses because they pose a fire hazard.

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact DownEast to receive a free fitted liner to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard.

The company can be reached 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-337-3076, email at recallMOTG@deoinc.com or online at www.downeastbasics.com and click on the “Recall Notice” tab for more information.