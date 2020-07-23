BioMed Balance essential oils recall

BioMed Balance is recalling about 60 of its Wintergreen and Birch Tar Essential Oils products because they lack child-resistant packaging.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact the company for a full refund.

Customers can call collect 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at 206-763-1086 or email at sales@biomedbalance.com for more information.