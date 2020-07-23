The Journal Gazette
 
    BioMed Balance essential oils recall

    BioMed Balance is recalling about 60 of its Wintergreen and Birch Tar Essential Oils products because they lack child-resistant packaging.

    No injuries or incidents have been reported.

    Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact the company for a full refund.

    Customers can call collect 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at 206-763-1086 or email at sales@biomedbalance.com for more information.

     

     

    This recall involves BioMed Wintergreen and Sweet Birch Essential Oils in blue and glass 30 mL bottles, respectively, with black caps.  “BioMed Balance” and “Organic WinterGreen” or “Organic Birch Tar” are printed on the label.  The UPC code is located on the left side of the label.

    Product Name

    UPC Code

    Wintergreen

    812949003710

    Birch Tar

    812949003833

     

     

