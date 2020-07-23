Manhattan activity toy recall

Manhattan Toy is recalling about 22,100 toy activity balls because they pose a choking hazard.

The toy's plastic tubes can detach from the center ball and release the small silicone teethers threaded on the tubes.

Manhattan Toy has received six reports of the plastic tubes detaching from the center ball. Two of the six reports included a silicone teether being separated from the toy. The firm also reported one incident of a child mouthing the silicone teether after it came off.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Manhattan Toy or return it to any Target Store for a full refund.

Manhattan Toy can be reached 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 800-541-1345, email at help@manhattantoy.com or online at www.manhattantoy.com and click on 'Recall Information' for more information.