Dutch ovens recall

The Cookware Co. is recalling about 11,160 Greenpan SimmerLite Dutch ovens because they pose an injury risk.

The lid on the oven can explode while it is inside the oven.

No injuries have been reported, but Cookware Co. has received four incident reports, including three accounts of the lid exploding while the product was inside the oven, resulting in property damage in one instance.

Consumers should stop using the recalled Dutch Ovens immediately and contact the company for a full refund or a free replacement glass lid.

Cookware Co. can be reached 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-926-6526, email simmerlite@cookware-co.com or online at www.greenpan.us and click on “SimmerLite Dutch Oven Product Recall” for more information.