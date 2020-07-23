Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:12 am
Dutch ovens recall
The Cookware Co. is recalling about 11,160 Greenpan SimmerLite Dutch ovens because they pose an injury risk.
The lid on the oven can explode while it is inside the oven.
No injuries have been reported, but Cookware Co. has received four incident reports, including three accounts of the lid exploding while the product was inside the oven, resulting in property damage in one instance.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Dutch Ovens immediately and contact the company for a full refund or a free replacement glass lid.
Cookware Co. can be reached 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-926-6526, email simmerlite@cookware-co.com or online at www.greenpan.us and click on “SimmerLite Dutch Oven Product Recall” for more information.
This recall involves the Greenpan Simmerlite Dutch Oven with Lid. The product was sold in six sizes, 3.5Q-7.0Q, and two colors: Black Metallic and Smokey Sky Blue. The top of the lid says “THE DUTCH OVEN” and “GREENPAN.” The bottom of the lid states “Dishwasher Safe. The Dutch Oven Designed and Engineered in Belgium.” The bottom of the oven states “Original GreenPan with Magneto2 Induction Technology All Heat Sources Including Induction.” There is a four-digit date code laser etched onto the back of the sidehandles. The UPC code is printed on the bottom of the box under the barcode.
|
Recalled Product Name
|
UPC Code
|
GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven
|
885837016505
|
GreenPan Simmerlite 4.5Q covered dutch oven
|
885837016512
|
GreenPan Simmerlite 5.5Q covered (round) dutch oven
|
885837016529
|
GreenPan Simmerlite 7Q covered dutch oven
|
885837017922
|
GreenPan Simmerlite 6.5Q oval dutch oven
|
885837017939
|
GreenPan SimmerLite 5.5Q oval dutch oven
|
885837019681
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story