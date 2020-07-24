Indiana COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000 in a day for first time

Indiana eclipsed the 1,000-case mark Friday with a single-day record of 1,011 new COVID-19 cases.

About 8% percent of the tests reported Friday were positive. That is about the same as it has been in the last week but up from below 5% in June.

There were four new deaths Friday. In total, 2,687 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

Hospital admissions related to COVID-19 are at 850, up from the low of 595 on June 26. The highest number of COVID-19 hospital admissions was 1,799 on April 13.

Previously the single-day high in cases was 954 new cases on Thursday. But that number was revised downward by state health officials to 945. The highest other than Friday was 946 on April 26.