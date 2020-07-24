Walmart beating charge upgraded to murder

A Bluffton man accused in the brutal beating of a man outside a Fort Wayne Walmart in March is now charged with murder.

Damarcus Walker, 44, was beaten March 7 with a baseball bat outside the Apple Glen Walmart, police said, and he died a month later from his injuries.

Levi Arnold, 22, was charged with four felonies including attempted murder in the attack, and prosecutors this morning added murder to the list. That comes a week after the Allen County coroner's office ruled Walker's death a homicide.

Murder is punishable in Indiana by up to 65 years in prison.

Arnold, who is white, was driving in the store's parking lot when he swerved toward Walker, who is black, striking him, according to charging documents. Arnold then got out of the car and beat Walker with the bat, investigators said.

Walker's family has said the attack was racially motivated.

