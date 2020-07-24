Verbatim: Masks required at Citizens Square and Rousseau Centre starting Monday

The city of Fort Wayne and Allen County Board of Commissioners issued the following news release today:

As a reminder to the public, the Allen County Board of Commissioners and Mayor Tom Henry today announced visitors to Citizens Square and the Rousseau Centre will need to wear masks beginning Monday, July 27. This is in compliance with Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order mandating masks be worn in public due to COVID-19.

Locally, several additional measures have been in place for a number of weeks to help ensure the health and safety of employees and visitors. Examples include the installation of hand sanitizer stations, signage marking social distancing placement, and the installation of plexiglass shields for employee and customer/public interactions.

In addition to wearing a mask, it’s recommended that visitors to the public buildings utilize the hand sanitizer stations provided at the facilities and practice social distancing. Also, no more than two people are permitted on an elevator at a time. The ongoing safety of employees and guests is of the utmost concern and importance.