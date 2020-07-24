Verbatim: Lawton Park lot closure

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation issued the following news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – The south parking lot at Lawton Park, located just east of the Lawton Skate Park, will be closed starting Monday, July 27 for a renovation project. The lot is going to be paved and its elevation is being lowered slightly as part of Riverfront Development. Construction is expected to last through September and park visitors are encouraged to use lots on the North River property on the west side of Clinton Street while this lot is closed.

The construction project will also require a temporary short detour on the Rivergreenway trail. Trail users are advised to be aware of this detour when traveling near Lawton Park.