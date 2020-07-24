Police investigating morning death

Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man found on the ground at West Rudisill Boulevard and Webster Street early today.

Officers arrived at the intersection about 12:15 a.m. after a report of a man facedown in the street, they said.

Paramedics tried to revive the victim, but were unable, police said.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

People with information can call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.