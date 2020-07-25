Indiana: 934 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Nine hundred thirty-four additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 61,520, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,698 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, it said, 690,274 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 678,749 Friday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.