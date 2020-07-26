Indiana: 860 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Eight hundred sixty additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 62,372 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's totals, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,706 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, 44% of intensive-care-unit beds and 83% of ventilators are available in the state, the state health department said. To date, 701,311 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 690,274 Saturday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.