1 dead, 2 hurt in East Lewis Street shooting

One person was killed and two injured in a shooting at a large gathering on East Lewis Street early today, Fort Wayne police said.

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of East Lewis shortly before 4 a.m. on a report of a male shot in the leg, but upon arrival found three adult victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the others were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

The victim's identity will be released by the Allen County coroner's office after family members have been notified. City police homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are taking over the investigation.

About 100 or more people had been at the party during the evening, and several were present during the shooting, police said. They asked those present to call homicide detectives. Anyone with surveillance camera footage or other information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or the police detective bureau at 260-427-1201.