FWCS delays start by three days

Students in Fort Wayne Community Schools need to adjust their calendars.

Superintendent Mark Daniel announced at Monday's school board meeting that classes will resume Aug. 13, not Aug. 10 as planned.

But the district still wants families to decide between in-person and remote learning by Wednesday because those decisions will drive staffing plans, Daniel said.

FWCS will, however, give families up to Sept. 3 to change their minds if their initial choice doesn't work out like they had hoped.