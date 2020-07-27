1 hurt in truck crash on US 24 in Paulding County

One driver was hurt in a two-truck crash on U.S. 24 in Paulding County that closed the highway for hours this morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The highway patrol at Van Wert said Philip Hamstra, 33, of Porter, Indiana, was driving a semi east on the highway about 8:25 a.m., approaching County Road 87, when he slowed to make a right turn. Troopers said another semi driven by Roberto Leiva Santamaria of Fort Wayne struck the rear of Hamstra's truck, causing his truck to overturn and block a portion of the highway.

Hamstra was taken to Paulding Hospital with minor injuries, while Leiva Santamaria was treated at the scene, the highway patrol said. They said Leiva Santamaria was cited for failing to assure clear distance ahead.

Troopers said U.S. 24 was closed for about two hours, then partially reopened, while crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes have since reopened.