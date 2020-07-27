Williams appointed to Superior Court bench

Andrew S. Williams will replace retired Allen Superior Judge Nancy Eshcoff Boyer.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced today he selected Williams from among three finalists to replace Boyer, who had been the court's longest-tenured jurist.

Williams is a partner with Hunt Suedhoff Kalamaros in Fort Wayne and earned his law degree from Baylor University. He earned his bachelor's degree from Ball State University.

Boyer retired in June after nearly 30 years on the bench. A swearing-in date for Williams has not been scheduled, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Williams joined attorney David Bailey and Magistrate Brian Cook as finalists for the position chosen by the county Judicial Nominating Commission last month.

