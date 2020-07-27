Indiana: 561 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported

Five hundred sixty-one additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 62,907 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,709 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, 46% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available, the statement said. To date, it said, 707,791 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 701,311 Sunday.

The state health department is hosting free drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Warsaw and Bluffton:

Central Park Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St., Warsaw;

First Church of the Nazarene, 1515 Clark Ave., Bluffton

To find other testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.