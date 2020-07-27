Storms expected this afternoon south of US 24

Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon in areas of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio generally south of U.S. 24, and an isolated storm is possible generally north of the highway, the National Weather Service said today.

The weather service said the severe weather risk is low, but a few isolated strong storms are possible in an area including Allen, Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.

It said an isolated storm is possible in an area including DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties in Indiana and in Williams County, Ohio.

