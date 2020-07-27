Coroner IDs Sunday shooting victim

The victim of the shooting in the 1100 block of East Lewis Street on Sunday has been identified by the Allen County coroner.

Sanders was found deceased at the scene, the coroner said in a statement, two other victims were taken to a local hospital.

Frederick D. Sanders, 29, from Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said after an autopsy.

Sanders death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Sanders is the 28th homicide in Allen County this year.