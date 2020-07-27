Willis Electric recalls Home Accents Holiday artificial Christmas trees due to the Christmas tree foot-pedal controller can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the foot-pedal controller, dispose of it and contact Willis Electric for free replacement foot pedal controller.

This recall involves mode-switching foot-pedal controllers included with 2019 Home Accent Holiday 7.5 ft. and 9 ft. artificial pine Christmas trees. Model numbers W14N0126, W14N0127, W14N0148, W14N0149, and W14N0157 and SKU NUMBERS can be found on the product label on the Christmas tree's cord, and are listed in the following table.

Model No. SKU No. W14N0127 1004391988 1004147107 W14N0157 1004363928 1004213736 W14N0126 1004363929 1004213737 W14N0149 1004213744 W14N0148 1004213742

Consumers can contact Willis Electric toll-free at 866-210-5958 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or online at www.williscorporation.com and click on the recall tab for more information.

The firm has received 509 reports of incidents of overheating involving the foot-pedal controller, including one report of a burn.

The trees were sold exclusively at Home Depot from June 2019 through December 2019 for between $80 and $360.