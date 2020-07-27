The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, July 27, 2020 9:48 am

    Willis Electric recalls Home Accents Holiday artificial Christmas trees

    Willis Electric recalls Home Accents Holiday artificial Christmas trees due to the Christmas tree foot-pedal controller can overheat, posing a burn hazard. 

    Consumers should immediately stop using the foot-pedal controller, dispose of it and contact Willis Electric for free replacement foot pedal controller.

    This recall involves mode-switching foot-pedal controllers included with 2019 Home Accent Holiday 7.5 ft. and 9 ft. artificial pine Christmas trees. Model numbers W14N0126, W14N0127, W14N0148, W14N0149, and W14N0157 and SKU NUMBERS can be found on the product label on the Christmas tree's cord, and are listed in the following table. 

    Model No.

    SKU No.

    W14N0127

    1004391988

    1004147107

    W14N0157

    1004363928

    1004213736

    W14N0126

    1004363929

    1004213737

    W14N0149

    1004213744

    W14N0148

    1004213742

     

    Consumers can contact Willis Electric toll-free at 866-210-5958 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or online at www.williscorporation.com and click on the recall tab for more information.

    The firm has received 509 reports of incidents of overheating involving the foot-pedal controller, including one report of a burn.  

    The trees were sold exclusively at Home Depot from June 2019 through December 2019 for between $80 and $360.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story