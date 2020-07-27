Verbatim: Bluffton Road Shovel-Ready Site Loan Paid Back

The following was released on Monday, July 27, 2020:

(July 27, 2020) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners today announced that a $1.4

million loan which helped bring about a major economic development project on Bluffton Road has been paid back in full — with interest.

The loan was made to the County Redevelopment Commission in June of 2012. The commission paid back the loan on July 14 of this year along with $129,000 in interest accrued over eight years.

The loan enabled the commission to develop and make public improvements to 180 acres at the northeast corner of Bluffton and Pleasant Center Roads. In 2012, a 1.5 million square foot General Mills distribution facility was constructed on the shovel-ready site at a cost of about $35 million. The company employs more than 200 people with a payroll of more than $8 million.

The work done for General Mills also provided a location for the XPO Logistics facility. XPO has approximately 80 employees and a payroll of nearly $3 million.

"With the payback of this loan, our shovel-ready sites program has proven to be a helpful tool in recruiting and expanding businesses as we continue growing our county's economy in this highly competitive marketplace,” the Board of Commissioners stated.