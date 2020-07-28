Fort Wayne council approves body cameras ordinance

All uniformed Fort Wayne police officers will be required to wear body cameras while on duty by the end of 2022, under an ordinance approved City Council approved Tuesday night.

The ordinance was approved in an 8-1 vote after a nearly 90-minute discussion, during which council members heard from representatives of the local Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, the Fraternal Order of Police and Police Chief Steve Reed.

The body cameras proposal was sponsored by Council Members Sharon Tucker, D-6th, Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Russ Jehl R-2nd.

Tucker said Reed and the two police unions were consulted while crafting the ordinance, as were attorneys for the City Council and city administration.

"I think we hit synergy," she said.

Chambers said the nation has reached a point where body cameras are necessary.

Jehl said "it's time to put our money where our mouths are," noting that body cameras for Fort Wayne police officers were first promised six years ago.

Implementing mandatory body cameras, Tucker said, will benefit officers and the public.

"They promote accountability not only from the officer who is handling a situation, but also from the citizen when they know a body cam is there and exists," she said.

Body cameras might save the city money. Tucker said research found that for every dollar spent on body cameras, the city could save up to $4 defending against complaints from citizens.

The footage can be used for training purposes and Tucker also said the cameras can help deter crime.

"One of the things that we found is that when criminals know they're being recorded, they're more apt to follow the instructions of police officers," she said.

