1 hurt in Warsaw Street house fire

A man shot himself in the head after walking out of a burning home on Warsaw Street Tuesday, police said.

Police were called just after 10 a.m. to a home in the 4500 block of Warsaw Street because of suicide threats. Officers found on the front door a note they were told might be suicidal in nature, police said.

Officers used a loud speaker to try to contact the man inside, but there was no response. Then there was an explosion causing the windows to break and the house to catch fire, police said.

The man walked out the back door holding a gun to his head. Officers told him they were trying to help and encouraged him to put the gun down. A few seconds later, he shot himself in the head, police said.

Officers pulled him to safety in an alley. Emergency personnel treated him at the scene and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Firefighters, meanwhile, worked to extinguish the fire that had spread to the entire front interior of the home and caused heavy damage.

In a statement, Fort Wayne police encouraged anyone who is having mental health issues or considering suicide to call 911. Police said they can find community resources that can help.

