Verbatim: FWCS Transition Day Set for Kindergarten, Sixth-, Ninth-Graders

The following was released on Tuesday, July 28, 2020:

Students entering kindergarten and sixth and ninth grades in Fort Wayne Community Schools will have an opportunity to visit their schools during Transition Day on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

For many students, this will be their first time in their new school as spring orientations were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kindergarten students will meet with their teachers at individually assigned times throughout the day at their school. Sixth- and ninth-graders will attend during times assigned by last name (see schedule below) to keep groups of students small.

Transition Day is designed to give students at these transitional grade levels the chance to learn about their new school, find their lockers, practice school routines, such as navigating the lunch line, and learn more about how in-person and remote learning will work this year. Addressing some of the technical parts of entering a new school eases some of the anxieties students may feel on their first day. With those issues out of the way, students can focus more directly on academics from the first day of the school year, which is Thursday, Aug. 13.

The transition events also include parents. Parents are an active participant in the kindergarten conferences. At middle and high school, parents are invited to learn school procedures and expectations. Just like students, parents are often nervous about moving to the next grade level. Spending time in the building and getting to know teachers, administrators and support staff eases parent concerns, as well. Times for the parent portion will vary by school.

All students, parents and staff members are expected to wear face masks while they are in the school building.

Middle School Schedule

8-9:30 a.m. – Student last names A-L

10:30 a.m.-noon – Student last names M-Z

High School Schedule

North Side, South Side and Wayne

9-10 a.m. – Student last names A-L

11 a.m.-noon – Student last names M-Z

Northrop and Snider

9-10 a.m. – Student last names A-G

11 a.m.-noon – Student last names H-O

1-2 p.m. – Student last names P-Z