Tuesday, July 28, 2020 12:48 pm
DeKalb reports 4 new novel coronavirus cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus among county residents, bringing the county's total to 207, the county health officer said today.
The residents are ages 44 to 53, the health officer said. Three are recovering at home; the status of the fourth was not available.
