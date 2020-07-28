Indiana: 809 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Health officials announced today that 809 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 16 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 63,678 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,725 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 199 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, 44.6% of intensive-care-unit beds and 83.5% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 716,809 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 707,791 Monday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.