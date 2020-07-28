Verbatim: Weigand Construction announces all construction permits for Electric Works secured

The following was released on Tuesday, July 28, 2020:

July 28, 2020, FORT WAYNE, INDIANA – Weigand Construction has secured all local and state permits required to begin construction on Phase 1 of Electric Works, another significant step forward for the project as it prepares for the start of construction later this year.

As the largest public-private partnership in the history of Fort Wayne and one of the largest in the state of Indiana, Electric Works will generate outside investment of more than $200 million in the local economy during the 24-month construction phase, supporting a projected 2,000 construction and related jobs in the local economy.

“Our community needs a project like Electric Works now more than ever – we are fortunate to have something of this economic scale, scope and impact ready to start at a critical time,” said Larry Weigand, CEO of Weigand Construction. “We’re grateful to the City of Fort Wayne and State of Indiana for their support in granting these important permit approvals that position the project for a timely and successful start of construction later this year.”

Overall, Electric Works is expected to generate nearly $300 million in economic impact during construction – and almost $400 million in annual economic impact when the West Campus (Phase 1) opens in 2022.

“With more than 700,000 square feet of mixed-use space among multiple historic buildings, this project requires an unprecedented level of cooperation, coordination and teamwork among hundreds of Fort Wayne- and Indiana-based design, engineering and construction professionals,” added Cory Miller, principal of Elevatus Architecture in Fort Wayne, which is coordinating the design team for the project. “The development team’s vision for Electric Works reflects the community’s vision – and this team is dedicated and committed to bringing that vision to life.”

In addition to Elevatus, Indiana architecture and engineering firms involved in the project include Anderson + Bohlander, Design Collaborative, Engineering Resources, Hoch Associates, Hull & Associates, Martin-Riley, MSKTD & Associates and SCO Engineering.

Construction at Electric Works is ready to start as soon as the project closes and the City of Fort Wayne funds its portion of the overall public-private financing package for the project. For more information, visit fortwayneelectricworks.com.