Tuesday, July 28, 2020 6:11 am
Shooting leaves 2 badly hurt
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left two people with critical injuries Monday night.
Officers said they arrived at Popeye's about 10 p.m. after a man and a woman sought help at the restaurant for their gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.
