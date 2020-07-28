The Journal Gazette
 
    Shooting leaves 2 badly hurt

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left two people with critical injuries Monday night.

    Officers said they arrived at Popeye's about 10 p.m. after a man and a woman sought help at the restaurant for their gunshot wounds.

    The victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

