Shooting leaves 2 badly hurt

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left two people with critical injuries Monday night.

Officers said they arrived at Popeye's about 10 p.m. after a man and a woman sought help at the restaurant for their gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.