Wednesday, July 29, 2020 2:45 pm
Portion of Freeman Street to close
The Journal Gazette
Freeman Street between Taylor Street and Covington Road will be closed Thursday and Friday while crews install a water line, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use Taylor Street, Ardmore Avenue and Covington Road, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
