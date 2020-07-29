The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, July 29, 2020 2:45 pm

    Portion of Freeman Street to close

    The Journal Gazette

    Freeman Street between Taylor Street and Covington Road will be closed Thursday and Friday while crews install a water line, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A detour will use Taylor Street, Ardmore Avenue and Covington Road, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

