Wednesday, July 29, 2020 12:49 pm
Chance for storms in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The Journal Gazette
There is a chance for thunderstorms today in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
These storms could produce gusty winds, the weather service said. It said additional chances for storms exist Thursday and again from Saturday into the middle of next week.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story