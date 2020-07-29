The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, July 29, 2020 12:49 pm

    Chance for storms in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

    The Journal Gazette

    There is a chance for thunderstorms today in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

    These storms could produce gusty winds, the weather service said. It said additional chances for storms exist Thursday and again from Saturday into the middle of next week.

     

