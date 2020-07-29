Indiana: 630 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Health officials announced today that 630 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and eight more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 64,299 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,733 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 199 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 43% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 85% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 724,238 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 716,809 Tuesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.