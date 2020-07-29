Reaction to the death of former Gov. Joe Kernan:

Holcomb Statement on former Gov. Joe Kernan

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following after the passing of former Gov. Joe Kernan.

“Indiana mourns the loss of Joe Kernan, a bona fide American hero, decorated Navy officer, and truly selfless statesman who always placed the interests of his fellow Hoosiers first.

Distinguished isn't a strong enough word to describe him. Without regard for personal cost, Joe Kernan devoted every ounce of his life, time and again, to upholding the oath he took, and serving the country and state he loved.

Undeterred after being shot down and tortured in Vietnam, he returned and led his beloved City of South Bend as mayor for three terms, and our state as our 47th lieutenant governor. When duty called him to step into a role he didn't seek, he served as our 48th governor.

Through his decades of servant leadership and sacrifice, Joe Kernan modeled all the best of what it means to be a Hoosier and his legacy will continue to live on in each of us whom he inspired.

Janet and I ask Hoosiers across our state to join us in lifting up in prayer Mrs. Kernan, their incredible family, and all whose lives he touched.”

Indiana Chamber Statement on Passing of Governor Joe Kernan

July 29, 2020 (INDIANAPOLIS) — Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar on the passing of former Governor Joe Kernan:

“Joe Kernan was one of the most down-to-earth and humble people in a world that is too often lacking those qualities. Beyond his tremendous public and community service, the work of he and then Chief Justice Randall Shepard on the Kernan-Shepard Commission for local government efficiency will continue to have lasting impacts.”

Joe Kernan and Randall Shepard were honored as Indiana Chamber Government Leaders of the Year in 2008. Kernan, then 62 years old and owner of the South Bend Silver Hawks, was signed to a one-day contract in the spring of 2008 for an exhibition game against the parent club Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kernan said later that year: “I ended up playing a couple of innings at second base. I struck out, but I went down swinging.” That describes the life of Joe Kernan.

House Democrats Mourn Loss Of Former Governor Kernan

INDIANAPOLIS – House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta and members of the Indiana House Democratic Caucus mourned the announced loss of Former Indiana Governor and South Bend Mayor Joe Kernan Wednesday morning.

"Governor Kernan served his country and state with the highest level of integrity. From his service in Vietnam, tenures as South Bend Mayor and Lieutenant Governor and finally his term as Governor of Indiana, Joe continually exemplified what it meant to be a selfless leader. Indiana is certainly a better place because of his dedicated service."

Statement from Mitch Daniels on passing of Joe Kernan

Joe Kernan was at different times my ally, opponent, and advisor, but always a friend to me, and as far as I could tell to everyone he met. In wartime and in peace, he embodied patriotism and the goodwill toward all we associate with the term “Hoosier.” He was a true leader, and we have lost him far too soon. Those among us so ready to bear malice against those with whom they differ and either so ignorant or so ungrateful that they disdain those whose sacrifices gave them the freedom to express their views should pause and consider the life and character of Joe Kernan.”

Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr.