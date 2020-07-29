Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

The following was released on Wednesday, July 29, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff to honor former Governor Joe Kernan.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Wednesday, August 5.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff to honor former Gov. Kernan and his service.