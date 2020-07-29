Wednesday, July 29, 2020 9:56 am
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
The following was released on Wednesday, July 29, 2020:
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff to honor former Governor Joe Kernan.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Wednesday, August 5.
Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff to honor former Gov. Kernan and his service.
