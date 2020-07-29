Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan, 74, dead

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan, who was a Vietnam prisoner of war, dies at age 74, longtime aide says.

This story will be updated.

Gov. Holcomb statement on former Gov. Joe Kernan

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following after the passing of former Gov. Joe Kernan.

“Indiana mourns the loss of Joe Kernan, a bone fide American hero, decorated Navy officer, and truly selfless statesman who always placed the interests of his fellow Hoosiers first.

Distinguished isn’t a strong enough word to describe him. Without regard for personal cost, Joe Kernan devoted every ounce of his life, time and again, to upholding the oath he took, and serving the country and state he loved.

Undeterred after being shot down and tortured in Vietnam, he returned and led his beloved City of South Bend as mayor for three terms, and our state as our 47th lieutenant governor. When duty called him to step into a role he didn’t seek, he served as our 48th governor.

Through his decades of servant leadership and sacrifice, Joe Kernan modeled all the best of what it means to be a Hoosier and his legacy will continue to live on in each of us whom he inspired.

Janet and I ask Hoosiers across our state to join us in lifting up in prayer Mrs. Kernan, their incredible family, and all whose lives he touched.”