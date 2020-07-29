The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, July 29, 2020 7:59 am

    Gas boilers recall

    Triangle Tube is recalling about 63,000 Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers because they pose a carbon monoxide poisoning risk.

    Flue gas can escape from the gas boilers if the vent adapter is not securely reattached to the boiler after maintenance or repair.

    Triangle Tube has received one report of a death from carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the recalled boilers in 2016 following a repair where the adapter was not reattached.

    The company has also received two other reports of vent tube adapter separation from the recalled boilers.

    Consumers should immediately contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free repair. People who continue using the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on each level of their homes and outside sleeping areas. Consumers who do not have a carbon monoxide alarm can contact Triangle Tube to have one shipped to them free of charge.

    For more information call 877-574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.triangletube.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.

    Triangle Tube gas boilers

    Description:

    This recall involves 22 models of the Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers manufactured between November 2011 and October 2019, for residential and light commercial use.  These wall-hung condensing gas boilers are housed in a white metal box.  The name “Prestige” is printed on the white front panel and on the outside of the cardboard packing box.  You can identify whether you have an affected boiler using the firm's “how to” document at www.triangletube.com.

    The boilers included in this recall have the following serial number ranges:

    Product Name

    Models by Prefix

    Serial Number Range located on Boiler Rating Label

    Date of Manufacture

    Prestige Solo -Prefix: PT

    PT 60, PT110, PT 110LP, PT175, PT250, PT399, PT399HP

    PT0000110 to PT0053776

    or

    PTA002645 through PTA09800

    or

    AE1100 through AE1239

    November 2011 through December 2015

    Prestige Solo - Prefix: PA

    PA80, PA110, PA155, PA175, PA250, PA299, PA399

    PA044928 through  PA139939

    January 2016 through  March 2019

    Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PTE or PTEA

    PTE 110

    PTE0000568 through          PTE 053690

    and

    PTEA002889 through  

    PTEA 003086

    November 2011 through December 2015


    Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PEA or PEB2

    PEA 110

    PEB2 110

    PEA 078169 through 

    PEA143958

    and

    PEB2157356 through

    PEB2159813 


     

    January 2016 through March 2019

    Prestige Solo - Prefix: PB

    PB80, PB110, PB155, PB175, PB250, PB299, PB399

    PB2152110 through PB2163489

    April 2019 through  October 2019
    "

