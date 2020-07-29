Wednesday, July 29, 2020 7:59 am
Gas boilers recall
Triangle Tube is recalling about 63,000 Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers because they pose a carbon monoxide poisoning risk.
Flue gas can escape from the gas boilers if the vent adapter is not securely reattached to the boiler after maintenance or repair.
Triangle Tube has received one report of a death from carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the recalled boilers in 2016 following a repair where the adapter was not reattached.
The company has also received two other reports of vent tube adapter separation from the recalled boilers.
Consumers should immediately contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free repair. People who continue using the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on each level of their homes and outside sleeping areas. Consumers who do not have a carbon monoxide alarm can contact Triangle Tube to have one shipped to them free of charge.
For more information call 877-574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.triangletube.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.
Triangle Tube gas boilers
Description:
This recall involves 22 models of the Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers manufactured between November 2011 and October 2019, for residential and light commercial use. These wall-hung condensing gas boilers are housed in a white metal box. The name “Prestige” is printed on the white front panel and on the outside of the cardboard packing box. You can identify whether you have an affected boiler using the firm's “how to” document at www.triangletube.com.
The boilers included in this recall have the following serial number ranges:
|
Product Name
|
Models by Prefix
|
Serial Number Range located on Boiler Rating Label
|
Date of Manufacture
|
Prestige Solo -Prefix: PT
|
PT 60, PT110, PT 110LP, PT175, PT250, PT399, PT399HP
|
PT0000110 to PT0053776
or
PTA002645 through PTA09800
or
AE1100 through AE1239
|
November 2011 through December 2015
|
Prestige Solo - Prefix: PA
|
PA80, PA110, PA155, PA175, PA250, PA299, PA399
|
PA044928 through PA139939
|
January 2016 through March 2019
|
Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PTE or PTEA
|
PTE 110
|
PTE0000568 through PTE 053690
and
PTEA002889 through
PTEA 003086
|
November 2011 through December 2015
|
Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PEA or PEB2
|
PEA 110
PEB2 110
|
PEA 078169 through
PEA143958
and
PEB2157356 through
PEB2159813
|
January 2016 through March 2019
|
Prestige Solo - Prefix: PB
|
PB80, PB110, PB155, PB175, PB250, PB299, PB399
|
PB2152110 through PB2163489
|
April 2019 through October 2019
