Gas boilers recall

Triangle Tube is recalling about 63,000 Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers because they pose a carbon monoxide poisoning risk.

Flue gas can escape from the gas boilers if the vent adapter is not securely reattached to the boiler after maintenance or repair.

Triangle Tube has received one report of a death from carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the recalled boilers in 2016 following a repair where the adapter was not reattached.

The company has also received two other reports of vent tube adapter separation from the recalled boilers.

Consumers should immediately contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free repair. People who continue using the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on each level of their homes and outside sleeping areas. Consumers who do not have a carbon monoxide alarm can contact Triangle Tube to have one shipped to them free of charge.

For more information call 877-574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.triangletube.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.