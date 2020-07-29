Silver Alert issued for Carmel woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old Carmel woman.

Kathleen H. Walsh is 5 feet 3, weighs 170 pounds and has red hair with brown eyes. She was wearing a dark purple robe and black slippers.

Walsh was last seen at midnight. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.