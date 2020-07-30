Parkview, Anthem reach agreement

Parkview Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have reached an agreement on a new contract, the parties announced at 4 p.m.

The multiyear agreement provides Anthem members with continued in-network access to all Parkview Health providers and facilities.

Few details were provided, but both sides claimed they were satisfied.

“It was of the utmost importance to us that our patients have uninterrupted access to the Parkview physicians, care teams and facilities they trust,” said Mike Packnett, president and chief executive officer of Parkview Health.

Dr. David Lee, vice president of health solutions for Anthem, said the insurer is "pleased to continue our partnership with Parkview Health and recognize the important role they play in the delivery of quality care to our members.”