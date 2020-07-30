Governor Announces State to Remain in Current Stage of Back on Track

The following was released on Thursday, July 30, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced the state will remain in Stage 4.5 of the Back On Track Indiana plan until Aug. 27.

Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.

“This virus will take what we give it, so it is incumbent upon us to be on our best behavior, practicing physical distancing, good hygiene, and masking up,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Gov. Holcomb has used data to drive decisions since the state's first case of the novel coronavirus in early March and he continues to do so. The state will continue to monitor and respond to these four guiding principles:

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days

The state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators

The state retains its ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders, and frontline employees

Health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing

The executive order also extends the moratorium on evictions from rental properties and the prohibition on filing foreclosures through Aug. 14.

Following consultation with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the mandatory mask order for schools has been modified to allow students to remove masks for classroom instruction when they are able to maintain at least three to six feet of distance between students.

The state government capital complex will begin to open to the public on Aug. 17. Hoosiers who need assistance may continue to schedule appointments with agencies in Indianapolis and throughout the state. Many offices, such as the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, are open without an appointment needed.

Details and guidance will be updated at BackOnTrack.in.gov.

The Governor also signed an executive order extending the public health emergency an additional 30 days.

Both executive orders can be found here: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm