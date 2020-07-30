I&M plans aerial inspections

Indiana Michigan Power will conduct aerial inspections of its high-voltage lines using a helicopter.

Inspections will begin in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana Aug. 15 and will continue for about a week, the utility said. Weather delays could alter flight schedules.

These inspections help I&M ensure the safe and reliable operation of the area's transmission system, I&M said.

The helicopters will be also be inspecting transmission lines in north-central and east-central Indiana during the month of August.