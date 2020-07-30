The Journal Gazette
 
    I&M plans aerial inspections

    The Journal Gazette

    Indiana Michigan Power will conduct aerial inspections of its high-voltage lines using a helicopter. 

    Inspections will begin in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana Aug. 15 and will continue for about a week, the utility said. Weather delays could alter flight schedules. 

    These inspections help I&M ensure the safe and reliable operation of the area's transmission system, I&M said. 

    The helicopters will be also be inspecting transmission lines in north-central and east-central Indiana during the month of August.

