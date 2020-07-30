Thursday, July 30, 2020 3:23 pm
I&M plans aerial inspections
The Journal Gazette
Indiana Michigan Power will conduct aerial inspections of its high-voltage lines using a helicopter.
Inspections will begin in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana Aug. 15 and will continue for about a week, the utility said. Weather delays could alter flight schedules.
These inspections help I&M ensure the safe and reliable operation of the area's transmission system, I&M said.
The helicopters will be also be inspecting transmission lines in north-central and east-central Indiana during the month of August.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story