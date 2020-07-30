Indiana: 970 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Health officials announced today that 970 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 13 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 65,253 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,746 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 42% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 735,848 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 724,238 Wednesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/