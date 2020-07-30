Man kills self during traffic stop

A man shot and killed himself during a traffic stop on Fort Wayne's northeast side this morning, police said.

Police were called to a reported domestic dispute at a home on Willshire Court at 7:45 a.m. Officers were told a man had left the home with a gun in his hand.

A short time later, officers stopped a vehicle matching the description given by family near Maplecrest Road and Brian Drive.

Just before officers were able to talk to the man, he shot himself in the head, police said.

Fort Wayne police are encouraging anyone with mental health issues, or family members who know someone with mental health issues, to reach out for help.

They can call 911 for officers who are specially trained and can guide people in the right direction for resources in the community, police said.