Sweetwater Performance Pavilion In Fort Wayne Shifts Scheduled 2020 Concerts To 2021

The following was released on Thursday, July 30, 2020:

July 30, 2020 -- FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Sweetwater Performance Pavilion located in Fort Wayne, Ind., an outdoor performance facility located on the campus of Sweetwater Sound, announced today that the venue has shifted most of its originally announced 2020 concert lineup to 2021.

This decision aligns with Sweetwater’s mission — always do the right thing. The health and safety of the Performance Pavilion patrons, employees and artists during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is Sweetwater’s top priority.

All details below are current and tickets for any rescheduled date will be honored at the new date. There is a possibility that additional 2021 concerts will be added at a later time.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONCERTS THAT WILL NOW TAKE PLACE IN 2021:

Tower of Power with special guests The Sweetwater All Stars — Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band — Saturday, June 12, 2021

STYX— Thursday, July 22, 2021

Whiskey Myers with special guest Bones Owens — Friday, July 30, 2021

Warrant with special guests Eric Martin of Mr. Big & PJ Farley of Trixter (hosted by Eddie Trunk) — Saturday, July 31, 2021

An Evening with Gladys Knight – Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Samantha Fish with special guests Southern Avenue — Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

An Evening with The Fab Four (The Ultimate Tribute) — Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

Kool & The Gang with special guests The Sweetwater All Stars— Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Pure Prairie League with special guests The Why Store — Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Pink Droyd (A Tribute to Pink Floyd) — Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

Tickets for all above announced 2021 concerts are on sale now and can be purchased online via eventbrite.com & sweetwaterpavilion.com.

FOR POSTPONED SHOWS THAT HAVE SHIFTED TO 2021:

All tickets sold or issued for a postponed show will be automatically transferred to the new 2021 date and honored. Refunds on tickets purchased for a postponed 2020 show must be requested through the original point of purchase which in most cases is directly through the Performance Pavilion Box Office. The refund deadline for shows postponed to 2021 will be December 31, 2020. For questions or to request a box office refund please contact the venue at events@sweetwater.com.

FOR THE TWO 2020 CANCELED SHOWS:

The Big Big Train (originally scheduled for May 23, 2020) and Coheed & Cambria (originally scheduled for September 9, 2020) shows were both officially canceled. Tickets purchased via CREDIT CARD via the venue or Eventbrite for a canceled show are automatically refunded. Tickets purchased with CASH must be returned to the Sweetwater Box Office during normal business hours. Customers should contact their original point of purchase for questions or issues. Questions concerning orders may be directed to events@sweetwater.com.