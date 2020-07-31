Friday, July 31, 2020 3:49 pm
DeKalb reports 5 more novel coronavirus cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 215.
Four patients ages 15 to 62 are recovering at home, the health department said. It said no further information was available about a 12-year-old patient.
