Indiana: 912 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Health officials said today that 912 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 66,154 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,765 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 42% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 84% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 747,383 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 735,848 Thursday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.