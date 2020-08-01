Indiana: 989 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Health officials said today that 989 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 67,122 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,771 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 35% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 84% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 758,606 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 747,383 Friday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.