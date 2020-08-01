Silver Alert issued for Walkerton teen

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Walkerton teen missing since Friday afternoon.

The Starke County Sheriff’s Department said Cameron Ludwig, 15, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has red hair with blue eyes.

He was wearing a gray shirt with black lettering, blue jeans and work boots.

Cameron is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 574-772-3771 or 911.