    Saturday, August 01, 2020 6:53 am

    Suspect wanted in credit union robbery

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are investigating the robbery of a Waynedale credit union where a suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash.

    Officers said they responded to the incident about 5 p.m. Friday at Partners 1st Federal Credit Union, 6731 Old Trail Road. Police said a man entered the location and demanded money.

    The suspect did not show any weapons and there were no injuries, police said.

    He is described as a white man in his 30s, 6 feet 2 to 6 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build and wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt.

    The suspect's vehicle is a black or navy blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted windows.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 260-427-1201.

