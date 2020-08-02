Indiana: 784 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Health officials announced today that 784 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 4 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 67,857 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,775 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 37% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 85% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 769,043 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 758,606 Saturday.

Beginning Tuesday, free testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange and Wells counties.

For locations and to find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.