Woman injured in golf cart crash

A 47-year-old Ashley woman was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center Saturday night after being ejected from a golf cart she was riding in, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s department said.

Just before 8 p.m., Priscilla L. Christian received a head injury and road rash, after the driver, Craig W. Christian, 43, also from Ashley, lost control of the cart in the 3100 block of County Road 4, police said. Craig Christian was not injured in the crash.